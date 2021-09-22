2023 presidency: Tinubu campaigning to rule Nigeria from London – Omokri Daily Post - Popular socio-political activist, Reno Omokri has accused Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of campaigning for the presidency even from his sick bad in London. The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan made ...



News Credibility Score: 99%