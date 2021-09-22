Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Ebuka reacts as housemates launch search for Nini
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija season 6 host, Ebuka obi-Uchendu has reacted to the ongoing search for Nini by other housemates. Recall that Biggie during a diary session told Nini to use a secret emergency exit upstairs and leave the house for 24 hours.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Ebuka Reacts as housemates Launch Search for Nini My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija: Ebuka Reacts as housemates Launch Search for Nini
BBNaija: Drama as housemates launch search for Nini The News Guru:
BBNaija: Drama as housemates launch search for Nini
BBNaija: Ebuka Reacts As Housemates Commence ‘Operation Search’ For Nini News Break:
BBNaija: Ebuka Reacts As Housemates Commence ‘Operation Search’ For Nini
BBNaija: Ebuka Reacts As Housemates Launch Search For Nini Fresh Reporters:
BBNaija: Ebuka Reacts As Housemates Launch Search For Nini
Ebuka reacts as housemates launch search for Nini See Naija:
Ebuka reacts as housemates launch search for Nini
Ebuka Mocks Saga As #BBnaijaSeason6 Housemates Mount Search For Nini The Genius Media:
Ebuka Mocks Saga As #BBnaijaSeason6 Housemates Mount Search For Nini


   More Picks
1 Nigerians express shock as Davido's official photographer, Fortunate Umunname, aka Fortune Shotz, dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Over 353 Nigerian doctors employed in UK within 3 months - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
3 2023: Ahmed, Utomi, Duke, Adeniran, Jega, Others Birth Third Force To Rescue Nigeria - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Man sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for killing female lawyer in Lagos hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Ronaldo overtakes Messi as highest earner in world football [See top 10] - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Buhari salutes King Sunny Ade for innovative spirit - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 NCDC announces three additional COVID-19 related deaths, 513 new cases - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 Four Dead, 13 Rescued, One Missing As 18 Seater Bus Plunges Into River In Kogi - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Next President Should Not Be Tribalistic Like Buhari— Northern Elders - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Surrendered Boko Haram terrorists urge colleagues to come out - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info