BBNaija: Ebuka reacts as housemates launch search for Nini Daily Post - Big Brother Naija season 6 host, Ebuka obi-Uchendu has reacted to the ongoing search for Nini by other housemates. Recall that Biggie during a diary session told Nini to use a secret emergency exit upstairs and leave the house for 24 hours.



News Credibility Score: 99%