Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Taliban ask to speak and address world leaders at United Nations General Assembly in New York
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly this week in New York City.


A United Nations committee will rule on the request but it is very unlikely

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Taliban Requests To Address UN General Assembly Daily Trust:
Taliban Requests To Address UN General Assembly
Taliban Asks To Address World Leaders At UN General Assembly Independent:
Taliban Asks To Address World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Taliban Ask To Address UN General Assembly - UN Spokesman Inside Business Nigeria:
Taliban Ask To Address UN General Assembly - UN Spokesman
Taliban request to address world leaders at United Nations General Assembly in New York Lailas News:
Taliban request to address world leaders at United Nations General Assembly in New York
Taliban Requests To Address World Leaders At United Nations The Will:
Taliban Requests To Address World Leaders At United Nations
Allow Us To Speak At UN General Assembly, Says Taliban News Break:
Allow Us To Speak At UN General Assembly, Says Taliban
Taliban ask to address world leaders at UN General Assembly Within Nigeria:
Taliban ask to address world leaders at UN General Assembly
Afghanistan’s #Taliban Request To Address World Leaders At #UNGA 2021 The Genius Media:
Afghanistan’s #Taliban Request To Address World Leaders At #UNGA 2021
Taliban begs to speak at UN General Assembly in New York | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Taliban begs to speak at UN General Assembly in New York | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Nigerians express shock as Davido's official photographer, Fortunate Umunname, aka Fortune Shotz, dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Over 353 Nigerian doctors employed in UK within 3 months - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
3 2023: Ahmed, Utomi, Duke, Adeniran, Jega, Others Birth Third Force To Rescue Nigeria - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Man sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for killing female lawyer in Lagos hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Ronaldo overtakes Messi as highest earner in world football [See top 10] - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Buhari salutes King Sunny Ade for innovative spirit - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 NCDC announces three additional COVID-19 related deaths, 513 new cases - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 Four Dead, 13 Rescued, One Missing As 18 Seater Bus Plunges Into River In Kogi - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Next President Should Not Be Tribalistic Like Buhari— Northern Elders - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Surrendered Boko Haram terrorists urge colleagues to come out - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info