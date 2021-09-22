Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBN Star, Uriel gives reason why she had to lose weight.
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Big Brother Naija star, Uriel, has disclosed that she had to lose weight because of health reasons. According to the reality star, her old body...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Ex-BBN Star, Uriel Oputa Reveals Real Reason For Huge Weight Loss Independent:
Ex-BBN Star, Uriel Oputa Reveals Real Reason For Huge Weight Loss
BBN Star, Uriel gives reason why she had to lose weight. Naija Parrot:
BBN Star, Uriel gives reason why she had to lose weight.
BBN Star, Uriel gives reason why she had to lose Weight Luci Post:
BBN Star, Uriel gives reason why she had to lose Weight
Uriel gives reason why she had to lose weight as she reveals it Gist Punch:
Uriel gives reason why she had to lose weight as she reveals it's finally paid off
BBNaija Star, Uriel Oputa’s Reason Why She Had To Lose Weight Despite Loving Her Old Body Is Worth A Read! Motherhood In-Style:
BBNaija Star, Uriel Oputa’s Reason Why She Had To Lose Weight Despite Loving Her Old Body Is Worth A Read!


   More Picks
1 Over 353 Nigerian doctors employed in UK within 3 months - Top Naija, 21 hours ago
2 Stolen Funds: FG moves to recover £200m stashed in the United States - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Delta Speaker Congratulates Lawmakers After Passing Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 Taliban ask to speak and address world leaders at United Nations General Assembly in New York - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Drama as housemates sleep in front of diary room after Nini went missing - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Pensioners shut down Ogun State secretariat over non-payment of N68 billion 10 years outstanding gratuity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 15-year-old girl narrates how her neighbor allegedly drugged and raped her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Davido's official photographer is dead + How he died - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
9 N5bn AMCON Debt – Former Kwara Governor Evicted From Home [VIDEO] - Independent, 13 hours ago
10 Man who accused his pastor of snatching his wife of 12 years finds love again in barely 2 months, set to tie the knot with new lover - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info