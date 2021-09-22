Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Using the phrase “I said what I said,” instead of apologizing, is an embodiment of w*tchcraft” – Actress, Eucharia Anuobi
Naija Parrot  - Classic Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has in her weekly spiritual nuggets on her Instagram page, said people who vehemently stand their ground after wronging someone instead of apologizing have traits of witchcraft.

