Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


15-year-old girl narrates how her neighbor allegedly drugged and raped her
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 15-year-old Junior Secondary School (JSS) II student, has narrated to an FCT High Court in Kubwa how her 23-year-old neighbour, Prosper Iloh, allegedly drugged and raped her.

 

The te

43 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My neighbour drugged me, raped me – 15-year-old girl tells court Daily Times:
My neighbour drugged me, raped me – 15-year-old girl tells court
My Neighbour Drugged, Raped Me, 15-yr-old Girl Tells Court Leadership:
My Neighbour Drugged, Raped Me, 15-yr-old Girl Tells Court
My neighbour drugged me, raped me – 15-year-old girl tells court Prompt News:
My neighbour drugged me, raped me – 15-year-old girl tells court
My neighbour drugged, raped me, 15-year-old girl tells court The Eagle Online:
My neighbour drugged, raped me, 15-year-old girl tells court
My neighbour drugged, raped me – 15-year-old girl tells court Pulse Nigeria:
My neighbour drugged, raped me – 15-year-old girl tells court
15-year-old girl narrates how her neighbour drugged and raped her Within Nigeria:
15-year-old girl narrates how her neighbour drugged and raped her
How My Neighbour Drugged And Raped Me - 15-Year-Old Girl Shares Sad Story Tori News:
How My Neighbour Drugged And Raped Me - 15-Year-Old Girl Shares Sad Story


   More Picks
1 Nigerians express shock as Davido's official photographer, Fortunate Umunname, aka Fortune Shotz, dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Over 353 Nigerian doctors employed in UK within 3 months - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
3 2023: Ahmed, Utomi, Duke, Adeniran, Jega, Others Birth Third Force To Rescue Nigeria - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Man sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for killing female lawyer in Lagos hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Buhari salutes King Sunny Ade for innovative spirit - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
6 NCDC announces three additional COVID-19 related deaths, 513 new cases - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
7 Four Dead, 13 Rescued, One Missing As 18 Seater Bus Plunges Into River In Kogi - Independent, 19 hours ago
8 Nigeria's Next President Should Not Be Tribalistic Like Buhari— Northern Elders - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 Surrendered Boko Haram terrorists urge colleagues to come out - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
10 All Nigeria Editors’ Conference gets corporate organisations, financial institutions, security supports - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info