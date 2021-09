Nigerian Government Recruiting 3,000 Vigilantes In North but Kicking Against Eastern Security Network – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother









Kanunta Kanu, younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the military wing of IPOB, Eastern Security Network (ESN) will continue to defend persons living in the ... Sahara Reporters - Nnamdi KanuKanunta Kanu, younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the military wing of IPOB, Eastern Security Network (ESN) will continue to defend persons living in the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%