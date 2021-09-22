Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-NNPC GMD denies recovered money in his Kaduna residence was received from Bola Shagaya, Omokore, other
News photo National Accord  - Mr Andrew Yakubu, former Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has denied that part of the recovered money in his Kaduna residence [...]

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu, denies money recovered in his Kaduna residence was from Bola Shagaya, Omokore Nigerian Tribune:
Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu, denies money recovered in his Kaduna residence was from Bola Shagaya, Omokore
Ex-NNPC GMD denies claims of receiving money from Bola Shagaya, Kola Aluko The Cable:
Ex-NNPC GMD denies claims of receiving money from Bola Shagaya, Kola Aluko
Ex-NNPC boss denies money recovered from his residence was received from Bola Shagaya, Omokore, Aluko Premium Times:
Ex-NNPC boss denies money recovered from his residence was received from Bola Shagaya, Omokore, Aluko
Ex-NNPC chief, Yakubu, denies collecting money from Shagaya, Omokore Ripples Nigeria:
Ex-NNPC chief, Yakubu, denies collecting money from Shagaya, Omokore
Ex-NNPC GMD Denies Recovered Money In His Kaduna Residence Was Received From Shagaya, Omokore, Other The Nigeria Lawyer:
Ex-NNPC GMD Denies Recovered Money In His Kaduna Residence Was Received From Shagaya, Omokore, Other
Ex-NNPC GMD denies recovered money in his Kaduna residence was received from Bola Shagaya, Omokore, other News Diary Online:
Ex-NNPC GMD denies recovered money in his Kaduna residence was received from Bola Shagaya, Omokore, other
Ex-NNPC Boss Denies Money Recovered From His Residence Was Received From Bola Shagaya, Omokore, Aluko The Capital:
Ex-NNPC Boss Denies Money Recovered From His Residence Was Received From Bola Shagaya, Omokore, Aluko
Ex-NNPC GMD denies recovered money in his Kaduna residence was received from Bola Shagaya, Omokore, others National Daily:
Ex-NNPC GMD denies recovered money in his Kaduna residence was received from Bola Shagaya, Omokore, others


   More Picks
1 Stolen Funds: FG moves to recover £200m stashed in the United States - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 There'll be one-month lockdown in south-east if FG fails to bring Kanu to court - IPOB - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 My government is doing its best on infrastructure development - Buhari tells Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguietav - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 CBN explains why Nigerians need its new digital currency, e-naira - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan responsible for Nigeria’s high debt under Buhari – Senate - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Prosecution Of Boko Haram Sponsors: No Stone Will Be Left Unturned - AGF, Malami - The Nigeria Lawyer, 19 hours ago
7 CBN sets to roll out e-naira - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 Economists’ Forum: Emefiele not the cause of naira woes - Point Blank News, 20 hours ago
9 2023: Heaven will fall if another northerner succeeds Buhari - Joe Igbokwe replies Northern elders - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Pregnant woman, two others kidnapped in Ogun forest during prayer, abductors demand N30m - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info