Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
''This man came from nothing to build everything for his family- Kiddwaya celebrates his dad as they holiday in Greece (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Reality TV star, Kiddwaya, and his billionaire dad, Terry Waya, are currently on holiday in Mykonos, Greece.
Kidd shared photos of himself and his dad enjoying their holiday and also
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“This man came from nothing to build everything for his family” – Kiddwaya celebrates his father as they holiday in Greece (Photos)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“This man came from nothing to build everything for his family” – Kiddwaya celebrates his father as they holiday in Greece (Photos)
The Dabigal Blog:
“This man came from nothing to build everything for his family” – Kiddwaya celebrates his father as they holiday in Greece (Photos)
Naija Parrot:
“This man came from nothing to build everything for his family” – Kiddwaya celebrates his father as they holiday in Greece (Photos)
More Picks
1
Over 353 Nigerian doctors employed in UK within 3 months -
Top Naija,
21 hours ago
2
Stolen Funds: FG moves to recover £200m stashed in the United States - Malami -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Delta Speaker Congratulates Lawmakers After Passing Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law -
Independent,
18 hours ago
4
Taliban ask to speak and address world leaders at United Nations General Assembly in New York -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
BBNaija: Drama as housemates sleep in front of diary room after Nini went missing -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
Pensioners shut down Ogun State secretariat over non-payment of N68 billion 10 years outstanding gratuity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
15-year-old girl narrates how her neighbor allegedly drugged and raped her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
Davido's official photographer is dead + How he died -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
9
N5bn AMCON Debt – Former Kwara Governor Evicted From Home [VIDEO] -
Independent,
13 hours ago
10
Man who accused his pastor of snatching his wife of 12 years finds love again in barely 2 months, set to tie the knot with new lover -
Yaba Left Online,
14 hours ago
