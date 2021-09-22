Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AMCON takes over AbdulFatah’s mansions over N5b debt
Vanguard News  - Less than forty eight hours after he joined forces with other prominent Nigerians to float Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP) also known as Third Force, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on Wednesday stormed Ilorin to seize the mansion of ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AMCON takes over ex-Governor Ahmed’s mansion over N5b debt The Nation:
AMCON takes over ex-Governor Ahmed’s mansion over N5b debt
AMCON takes over former governor’s mansion over ₦5 billion debt Premium Times:
AMCON takes over former governor’s mansion over ₦5 billion debt
Nigerian Gov’t Takes Over Former Governor’s Mansion The Trent:
Nigerian Gov’t Takes Over Former Governor’s Mansion
AMCON Takes Over Former Governor’s Mansion Over ₦5 Billion Debt Infotrust News:
AMCON Takes Over Former Governor’s Mansion Over ₦5 Billion Debt


   More Picks
1 Over 353 Nigerian doctors employed in UK within 3 months - Top Naija, 21 hours ago
2 Stolen Funds: FG moves to recover £200m stashed in the United States - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Delta Speaker Congratulates Lawmakers After Passing Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 Taliban ask to speak and address world leaders at United Nations General Assembly in New York - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Drama as housemates sleep in front of diary room after Nini went missing - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Pensioners shut down Ogun State secretariat over non-payment of N68 billion 10 years outstanding gratuity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 15-year-old girl narrates how her neighbor allegedly drugged and raped her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Davido's official photographer is dead + How he died - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
9 N5bn AMCON Debt – Former Kwara Governor Evicted From Home [VIDEO] - Independent, 13 hours ago
10 Man who accused his pastor of snatching his wife of 12 years finds love again in barely 2 months, set to tie the knot with new lover - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info