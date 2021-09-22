Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pensioners shut down Ogun State secretariat over non-payment of N68 billion 10 years outstanding gratuity
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Pensioners in Ogun State shut down the Ogun State secretariat as they protested against the non-payment of N68 billion 10 years outstanding gratuity.

 

The pensioners, under the au

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

