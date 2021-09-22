Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Heaven will fall if another northerner succeeds Buhari - Joe Igbokwe replies Northern elders
Daily Post
- Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to the remark by the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, on President Muhammadu
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
2023: Heaven will fall if another Northerner is elected after Buhari – Joe Igbokwe
Nigerian Eye:
2023: Heaven will fall if another northerner succeeds Buhari – Joe Igbokwe replies Northern elders
Edujandon:
2023: Heaven will fall if another northerner succeeds Buhari – Joe Igbokwe replies Northern elders
Khor Gist:
2023: Heaven will fall if another northerner succeeds Buhari – Joe Igbokwe replies Northern elders
Kanyi Daily:
2023 Presidency: Heaven Will Fall If Another Northerner Succeeds Buhari – Joe Igbokwe
Tunde Ednut:
2023: Heaven Will Fall If… – Joe Igbokwe
Naija News:
2023: Heaven Will Fall If… – Joe Igbokwe
Tori News:
2023: Heaven Will Fall If Another Northerner Succeeds Buhari – Joe Igbokwe Replies Northern Elders
More Picks
1
Stolen Funds: FG moves to recover £200m stashed in the United States - Malami -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
There'll be one-month lockdown in south-east if FG fails to bring Kanu to court - IPOB -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
My government is doing its best on infrastructure development - Buhari tells Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguietav -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
CBN explains why Nigerians need its new digital currency, e-naira -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan responsible for Nigeria’s high debt under Buhari – Senate -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
Prosecution Of Boko Haram Sponsors: No Stone Will Be Left Unturned - AGF, Malami -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
19 hours ago
7
CBN sets to roll out e-naira -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
8
Economists’ Forum: Emefiele not the cause of naira woes -
Point Blank News,
20 hours ago
9
2023: Heaven will fall if another northerner succeeds Buhari - Joe Igbokwe replies Northern elders -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
10
Pregnant woman, two others kidnapped in Ogun forest during prayer, abductors demand N30m -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...