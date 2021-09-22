Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FAAC Shares N696.965bn August Revenue To FG, States, LGs
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG, states, LGs shared N696.9bn in August –FAAC The Punch:
FG, states, LGs shared N696.9bn in August –FAAC
Federal Govt, States, LGs Share N696.96bn For August Leadership:
Federal Govt, States, LGs Share N696.96bn For August
FG, States, LGs Shared N697bn Revenue In August – FAAC Economic Confidential:
FG, States, LGs Shared N697bn Revenue In August – FAAC
FG, states, LGs shared N696.965bn in August - FAAC The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG, states, LGs shared N696.965bn in August - FAAC
FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share August allocation The Eagle Online:
FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share August allocation
FG, States, LGs Share N696.9bn for August 2021 Prompt News:
FG, States, LGs Share N696.9bn for August 2021
FG, States, LGs Share N696.965 billion Revenue For August Global Village Extra:
FG, States, LGs Share N696.965 billion Revenue For August


   More Picks
1 Stolen Funds: FG moves to recover £200m stashed in the United States - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 There'll be one-month lockdown in south-east if FG fails to bring Kanu to court - IPOB - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 My government is doing its best on infrastructure development - Buhari tells Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguietav - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 CBN explains why Nigerians need its new digital currency, e-naira - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan responsible for Nigeria’s high debt under Buhari – Senate - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Prosecution Of Boko Haram Sponsors: No Stone Will Be Left Unturned - AGF, Malami - The Nigeria Lawyer, 19 hours ago
7 CBN sets to roll out e-naira - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 Economists’ Forum: Emefiele not the cause of naira woes - Point Blank News, 20 hours ago
9 2023: Heaven will fall if another northerner succeeds Buhari - Joe Igbokwe replies Northern elders - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Pregnant woman, two others kidnapped in Ogun forest during prayer, abductors demand N30m - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info