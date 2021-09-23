Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate passes MTEF, retains $57 per barrel as oil benchmark
News photo The Cable  - The senate on Wednesday passed the medium term expenditure framework (MTEF) retaining the oil benchmark for the 2022 budget at $57 per barrel.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

