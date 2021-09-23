Post News
News at a Glance
Kelechi Iheanacho scores his first goal of the season in Leicester City’s League Cup win
Pulse Nigeria
- Iheanacho has opened his goal account for Leicester City this season
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
How Iheanacho Can Win Rodger’s Heart At Leicester City -Amuneke
The News Guru:
Amunike tells Iheanacho: How to win back your Leicester spot
My Celebrity & I:
‘I would have passed to Daka’ – Iheanacho on Leicester City goal versus Millwall
Online Nigeria:
How Iheanacho Can Win Rodger’s Heart At Leicester City -Amuneke
Goal Ball Live:
Amunike Reveals What Iheanacho Must Do To Be A Regular At Leicester
Kemi Filani Blog:
Carabao Cup: ‘I would have passed to Daka’ – Iheanacho
More Picks
1
CBN explains why Nigerians need its new digital currency, e-naira -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
My government is doing its best on infrastructure development - Buhari tells Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguietav -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Nigerian disc jockey, Commissioner DJ Wysei says she was confirmed dead for hours after falling from two-storey building -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
CBN sets to roll out e-naira -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
5
You can't be greater than Fela, keep stealing his lyrics - Seun Kuti slams colleagues -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
6
Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
7
BBNaija: l saw Nini sneak in, don’t believe her story – Pere insists -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
8
Comedian Crazeclown set to wed his the mother of his child...see their pre-wedding photos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Oraimo: Not Your Regular Smart Accessory Brand • Techpoint Africa -
TechPoint Africa,
12 hours ago
10
Carabao Cup: Solskjaer reacts as West Ham dump Man Utd out -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
