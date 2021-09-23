Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Female Army officer caught on camera bathing Corps member with unknown substance in Calabar for allegedly arguing with her (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A female Army officer identified as Lt. Chika Viola Anele, has been caught on camera punishing a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia in Cross River after having an argument.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

