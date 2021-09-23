Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'You gave me a refurbished Hilux on my birthday without a single car paper' Prince Kpokpogri drags ex-lover Tonto Dikeh
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Delta Statement politician Prince Kpokpogri probably aimed at bringing his ex-lover Tonto Dikeh to ridicule as he reveals getting a refurbished Hilux from

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

"You gave me a refurbished Hilux without a single car paper on my birthday" - Kpokpogri drags Tonto to filth Gist Reel:
"You gave me a refurbished Hilux without a single car paper on my birthday" - Kpokpogri drags Tonto to filth
‘You gave me a refurbished Hilux on my birthday without a single car paper’ - Prince Kpokpogri drags ex-lover Tonto Dikeh Luci Post:
‘You gave me a refurbished Hilux on my birthday without a single car paper’ - Prince Kpokpogri drags ex-lover Tonto Dikeh
You Gave Me A Refurbished Hilux With No Papers - Tonto Dikeh Slams Kpokpogri Talk Glitz:
You Gave Me A Refurbished Hilux With No Papers - Tonto Dikeh Slams Kpokpogri


   More Picks
1 CBN explains why Nigerians need its new digital currency, e-naira - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 My government is doing its best on infrastructure development - Buhari tells Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguietav - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Nigerian disc jockey, Commissioner DJ Wysei says she was confirmed dead for hours after falling from two-storey building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 CBN sets to roll out e-naira - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 You can't be greater than Fela, keep stealing his lyrics - Seun Kuti slams colleagues - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 BBNaija: l saw Nini sneak in, don’t believe her story – Pere insists - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Comedian Crazeclown set to wed his the mother of his child...see their pre-wedding photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Oraimo: Not Your Regular Smart Accessory Brand • Techpoint Africa - TechPoint Africa, 12 hours ago
10 Carabao Cup: Solskjaer reacts as West Ham dump Man Utd out - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info