Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC busts 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Abia
News photo Daily Post  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 21 suspected internet fraudsters in an early morning sting operation in Umuahia, the Abia

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Umuahia News Break:
21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Umuahia
EFCC busts 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Abia Nigerian Eye:
EFCC busts 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Abia
PHOTOS: EFCC busts 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Abia Within Nigeria:
PHOTOS: EFCC busts 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Abia
21 Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Abia Global Village Extra:
21 Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Abia
BREAKING!! EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abia (Photos) Nigeria Breaking News:
BREAKING!! EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abia (Photos)
21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested With Exotic Cars in Abia (Photos) Tori News:
21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested With Exotic Cars in Abia (Photos)


   More Picks
1 CBN explains why Nigerians need its new digital currency, e-naira - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 My government is doing its best on infrastructure development - Buhari tells Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguietav - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Nigerian disc jockey, Commissioner DJ Wysei says she was confirmed dead for hours after falling from two-storey building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 CBN sets to roll out e-naira - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 You can't be greater than Fela, keep stealing his lyrics - Seun Kuti slams colleagues - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 BBNaija: l saw Nini sneak in, don’t believe her story – Pere insists - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Comedian Crazeclown set to wed his the mother of his child...see their pre-wedding photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Oraimo: Not Your Regular Smart Accessory Brand • Techpoint Africa - TechPoint Africa, 12 hours ago
10 Carabao Cup: Solskjaer reacts as West Ham dump Man Utd out - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info