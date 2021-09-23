Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATE: Military Police Arrest Female Soldier Caught On Camera Bathing NYSC Member With Unknown Substance
Tori News  - Agba Jalingo had shared a video on his Facebook page showing the officer pouring an unknown white substance on the kneeling corps member after which she hit her with a bowl.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Female soldier caught on camera bathing corps member with unknown substance in Calabar Vanguard News:
Female soldier caught on camera bathing corps member with unknown substance in Calabar
Sahara Reporters:
TRENDING: Nigerian Female Soldier Caught On Camera Dehumanising, Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance
Nigerian Military Police Arrest Female Soldier Caught On Camera Dehumanising, Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance Online Nigeria:
Nigerian Military Police Arrest Female Soldier Caught On Camera Dehumanising, Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance
Nigerian Female Soldier Caught On Camera Dehumanising, Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance Observers Times:
Nigerian Female Soldier Caught On Camera Dehumanising, Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance
Female Soldier Caught On Camera Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance Global Village Extra:
Female Soldier Caught On Camera Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance
Nigerian Army Arrests Female Soldier Caught Dehumanizing Corps Member With Unknown Substance Naija News:
Nigerian Army Arrests Female Soldier Caught Dehumanizing Corps Member With Unknown Substance
SHOCKING: Female Army Officer Caught On Camera Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance In Calabar (video) Anaedo Online:
SHOCKING: Female Army Officer Caught On Camera Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance In Calabar (video)
UPDATE: Nigerian Military Police Arrest Female Soldier Caught On Camera Dehumanising, Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance News Mirror:
UPDATE: Nigerian Military Police Arrest Female Soldier Caught On Camera Dehumanising, Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance
Nigerian Army Arrests Female Soldier Caught Dehumanizing Corps Member With Unknown Substance Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian Army Arrests Female Soldier Caught Dehumanizing Corps Member With Unknown Substance


   More Picks
1 CBN explains why Nigerians need its new digital currency, e-naira - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 My government is doing its best on infrastructure development - Buhari tells Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguietav - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Nigerian disc jockey, Commissioner DJ Wysei says she was confirmed dead for hours after falling from two-storey building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 CBN sets to roll out e-naira - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 You can't be greater than Fela, keep stealing his lyrics - Seun Kuti slams colleagues - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 BBNaija: l saw Nini sneak in, don’t believe her story – Pere insists - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Comedian Crazeclown set to wed his the mother of his child...see their pre-wedding photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Oraimo: Not Your Regular Smart Accessory Brand • Techpoint Africa - TechPoint Africa, 12 hours ago
10 Carabao Cup: Solskjaer reacts as West Ham dump Man Utd out - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info