Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


D’Tigress beat Ivorian foes to head into FIBA Women’s AfroBasket semi-finals
The News Guru  - AdvertismentD’Tigress, Nigeria’s senior women national basketball team, on Thursday in Yaounde beat Cote d’Ivoire 72-56 to advance to the semi-finals of the 2021 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship. The Nigerian side, who are the defending champions ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

D’Tigress beat Ivorian foes to head into FIBA Women’s AfroBasket semi-finals The News:
D’Tigress beat Ivorian foes to head into FIBA Women’s AfroBasket semi-finals
D’Tigress defeat Ivorian foes to clinch FIBA Women’s AfroBasket semi-finals National Accord:
D’Tigress defeat Ivorian foes to clinch FIBA Women’s AfroBasket semi-finals
D’Tigress beat Ivorian foes to head into FIBA Women’s AfroBasket semi-finals News Verge:
D’Tigress beat Ivorian foes to head into FIBA Women’s AfroBasket semi-finals
Maritime First Newspaper:
D’Tigress beat Ivorian foes to head into FIBA Women’s AfroBasket semi-finals


   More Picks
1 CBN explains why Nigerians need its new digital currency, e-naira - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 My government is doing its best on infrastructure development - Buhari tells Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguietav - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Nigerian disc jockey, Commissioner DJ Wysei says she was confirmed dead for hours after falling from two-storey building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 CBN sets to roll out e-naira - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 You can't be greater than Fela, keep stealing his lyrics - Seun Kuti slams colleagues - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 BBNaija: l saw Nini sneak in, don’t believe her story – Pere insists - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Comedian Crazeclown set to wed his the mother of his child...see their pre-wedding photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Oraimo: Not Your Regular Smart Accessory Brand • Techpoint Africa - TechPoint Africa, 12 hours ago
10 Carabao Cup: Solskjaer reacts as West Ham dump Man Utd out - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info