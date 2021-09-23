Maureen Esisi reacts after she was called out for locking tongues with her female cousin (video)







Maureen, who used to be married to actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, has been sharing sensuou Linda Ikeji Blog - Maureen Esisi has hit back after she was called out for touching tongues with her female cousin.Maureen, who used to be married to actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, has been sharing sensuou



News Credibility Score: 99%