Outrage as Army officer manhandles NYSC member in Calabar The Nation - By Nsa Gill, Calabar A Military Officer serving in the 13th Brigade Command of the Nigeria Army in Calabar, Lt. Chika Viola Anele, has been caught on camera manhandling a female youth Corp member Ezeiruaku Ifenyinwa Fidelia. The Corp member is ...



News Credibility Score: 99%