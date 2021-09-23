Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police nab 3 suspected kidnappers of 126 Bethel Baptist School, Kaduna, students
Prompt News  - Force Headquarters said in Abuja on Thursday that they have arrested 50 suspects, three of them believed to be among kidnappers of the 126 students abducted from Bethel School, Kaduna. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba told newsmen ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Kidnapped 126 Bethel Baptist School Children: Police nab 3 bandits Vanguard News:
Kidnapped 126 Bethel Baptist School Children: Police nab 3 bandits
Police arrest suspected kidnappers of Baptist school students – Official Premium Times:
Police arrest suspected kidnappers of Baptist school students – Official
Police arrest ‘kidnappers’ of Kaduna Baptist school students TV360 Nigeria:
Police arrest ‘kidnappers’ of Kaduna Baptist school students
LATEST: Three Bandits Responsible For The Kidnap Of Bethel Baptist School Students Arrested (Photos) Anaedo Online:
LATEST: Three Bandits Responsible For The Kidnap Of Bethel Baptist School Students Arrested (Photos)


