News at a Glance
Photos and videos from Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer's son's christening
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerian businessman, Olakunle Churchill and his wife, actress Rosy Meurer christened their son, King Andre at Church Of The Assumption Ikoyi, today, September 23, 2021.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
See photos and videos from Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer’s son’s christening
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Check out more Photos of Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer’s son’ christening
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Photos and videos from Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer’s son’s christening
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Photos from Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer's son' christening | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Gist Reel:
Churchill and Rosy Muerer at their son’s christening ❤️
Naija Parrot:
See photos and videos from Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer’s son’s christening
More Picks
1
CBN explains why Nigerians need its new digital currency, e-naira -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Comedian Crazeclown set to wed his the mother of his child...see their pre-wedding photos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Nigerian disc jockey, Commissioner DJ Wysei says she was confirmed dead for hours after falling from two-storey building -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
You can't be greater than Fela, keep stealing his lyrics - Seun Kuti slams colleagues -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
6
Oraimo: Not Your Regular Smart Accessory Brand • Techpoint Africa -
TechPoint Africa,
19 hours ago
7
Carabao Cup: Solskjaer reacts as West Ham dump Man Utd out -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Nigeria female military officer arrested by military police for dehumanizing a female corper -
Champion Newspapers,
12 hours ago
9
2023: Pat Utomi speaks about rumoured new political party on October 1 -
Legit,
15 hours ago
10
Fresh Trouble For Abba Kyari As Court Orders Police To Pay N50 Million Fine Over Illegal Arrest By Embattled Super Cop -
Society Gazette Nigeria,
16 hours ago
