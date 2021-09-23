Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer Jason Derulo Splits from girlfriend Jena Frumes 4 Months after welcoming their first child
Linda Ikeji Blog  -  



American singer, Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, model Jena Frumes have split.

 

Derulo, 32, announced on Thursday September 23, that he and Jena have bro

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jason Derulo splits from Jena Frumes four months after welcoming son The Punch:
Jason Derulo splits from Jena Frumes four months after welcoming son
Jason Derulo And Girlfriend Jena Frumes Split 4 Months After Welcoming A Son The Trent:
Jason Derulo And Girlfriend Jena Frumes Split 4 Months After Welcoming A Son
American singer, Jason Derulo part ways with Jena Frumes, four months after they welcomed their first son Oyo Gist:
American singer, Jason Derulo part ways with Jena Frumes, four months after they welcomed their first son
Jason Derulo splits from Jena Frumes months after welcoming son The News Guru:
Jason Derulo splits from Jena Frumes months after welcoming son
Jason Derulo, Girlfriend Jena Frumes Break Up Months After Welcoming Son Global Village Extra:
Jason Derulo, Girlfriend Jena Frumes Break Up Months After Welcoming Son
Jason Derulo Splits From Girlfriend Jena Frumes 4 Months After Welcoming Their First Child Monte Oz Live:
Jason Derulo Splits From Girlfriend Jena Frumes 4 Months After Welcoming Their First Child
Jason Derulo Announces Split From Jena Frumes Four months After Welcoming Son Tori News:
Jason Derulo Announces Split From Jena Frumes Four months After Welcoming Son


   More Picks
1 NYSC denies asking corps members to prepare ''ransom funds'' while travelling on high risk roads - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’ - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
3 "This Is Where I Made My Grammy-Winning Album" - Burna Boy flaunts his Lagos mansion (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I’m not Interested in JayPaul, Cross – Saskay - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Customs hands over N200m illicit drugs to NAFDAC in Kano - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 UPDATE: Military Police Arrest Female Soldier Caught On Camera Bathing NYSC Member With Unknown Substance - Tori News, 20 hours ago
7 Don Jazzy unveils new Mavin artiste, Magixx - The Punch, 14 hours ago
8 Tribunal fixes date to rule on tax dispute as MultiChoice faults FIRS figures - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho: Why FG Plans Fresh Charges Against Yoruba Nation Agitator - Independent, 18 hours ago
10 Singer Jason Derulo Splits from girlfriend Jena Frumes 4 Months after welcoming their first child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info