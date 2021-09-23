Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Popular Nigerian PR expert shares screenshots of his chat with Tems in 2018 where he tried to help push her music but a music label executive said it would be hard for her type of music to thrive
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - A popular Nigerian PR expert has taken to his Twitter page to share the screenshots of the chat he once had with buzzing Nigerian singing...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Man shares screenshots of his chat with Tems in 2018 The Info NG:
Man shares screenshots of his chat with Tems in 2018
Popular Nigerian PR expert shares screenshots of his chat with Tems in 2018 where he tried to help push her music but a music label executive said it would be hard for her type of music to thrive Yaba Left Online:
Popular Nigerian PR expert shares screenshots of his chat with Tems in 2018 where he tried to help push her music but a music label executive said it would be hard for her type of music to thrive
Popular Nigerian PR expert shares screenshots of his chat with Tems in 2018 where he tried to help push her music but a music label executive said it would be hard for her type of music to thrive The Dabigal Blog:
Popular Nigerian PR expert shares screenshots of his chat with Tems in 2018 where he tried to help push her music but a music label executive said it would be hard for her type of music to thrive
Popular Nigerian PR expert shares screenshots of his chat with Tems in 2018 where he tried to help push her music but a music label executive said it would be hard for her type of music to thrive Naija Parrot:
Popular Nigerian PR expert shares screenshots of his chat with Tems in 2018 where he tried to help push her music but a music label executive said it would be hard for her type of music to thrive


   More Picks
1 NYSC denies asking corps members to prepare ''ransom funds'' while travelling on high risk roads - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’ - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
3 "This Is Where I Made My Grammy-Winning Album" - Burna Boy flaunts his Lagos mansion (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I’m not Interested in JayPaul, Cross – Saskay - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Customs hands over N200m illicit drugs to NAFDAC in Kano - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 UPDATE: Military Police Arrest Female Soldier Caught On Camera Bathing NYSC Member With Unknown Substance - Tori News, 20 hours ago
7 Don Jazzy unveils new Mavin artiste, Magixx - The Punch, 14 hours ago
8 Tribunal fixes date to rule on tax dispute as MultiChoice faults FIRS figures - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho: Why FG Plans Fresh Charges Against Yoruba Nation Agitator - Independent, 18 hours ago
10 Singer Jason Derulo Splits from girlfriend Jena Frumes 4 Months after welcoming their first child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info