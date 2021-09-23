Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Security, Economy Top President Buhari’s Address At UN General Assembly Today
Leadership  - President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today, security, economy, COVID-19 vaccines among other national issues are expected to dominate his speech.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

