News at a Glance
Buhari using $311 million Abacha loot to build Second Niger Bridge: Malami
Peoples Gazette
- Buhari is using the recovered $311 million stolen by the late Nigerian dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, to construct the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano, and Lagos-Ibadan.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
