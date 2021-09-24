Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari using $311 million Abacha loot to build Second Niger Bridge: Malami
News photo Peoples Gazette  - Buhari is using the recovered $311 million stolen by the late Nigerian dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, to construct the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano, and Lagos-Ibadan.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

