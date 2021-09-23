Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tribunal fixes date to rule on tax dispute as MultiChoice faults FIRS figures
The Guardian  - The Lagos zone of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) hearing the N1.8 trillion tax dispute between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and MultiChoice Nigeria has fixed October 20, 2021 to rule on the matter.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

