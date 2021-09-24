Post News
News at a Glance
NYSC denies asking corps members to prepare ''ransom funds'' while travelling on high risk roads
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied media reports claiming it has advised serving corps members to prepare money for ransom if they get abducted while travelling o
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
NYSC denies express advice for corpers to prepare ransom when using high-risk roads
Peoples Gazette:
Tell your family, friends to prepare ransom before travelling on Nigerian roads, NYSC warns corps members
Top Naija:
Prepare your kidnap ransom before travelling, NYSC warns corps members
Lailas News:
NYSC denies advising corps members to prepare ransom money before heading to camp
Pulse Nigeria:
NYSC denies asking corps members to prepare ransom
The Street Journal:
NYSC advices members to get ransom ready before travelling on Nigerian roads
Correct NG:
Tell your family, friends to prepare ransom before you travel on Nigerian roads – NYSC warns corps members
PM News:
Who is lying? NYSC denies telling corpers to prepare ransom
Infotrust News:
NYSC Denies Asking Corps Members To Prepare ''Ransom Funds'' While Travelling On High Risk Roads
Tunde Ednut:
NYSC warns corps members to prepare ransom before travelling on Nigerian roads
Within Nigeria:
NYSC warns corps members to prepare ransom before travelling on Nigerian roads
Ladun Liadi Blog:
NYSC denies saying corpers should prepare ransom when using high-risk roads | Ladun Liadi's Blog
The Genius Media:
Alert Your Families To Prepare Your Ransoms When Traveling – NYSC Tells Corp Members
Gist Reel:
NYSC debunks claim urging corpers to make ransom available when using high-risk roads
Daily Info:
NYSC Asks Corp Members to have Ransom at hand While traveling, Handbook Reveals
First Reports:
'Before you travel, alert your family, friends to prepare ransom in case you are kidnapped' - NYSC denies advising corps members — First Reports
Tori News:
NYSC Denies Saying Corpers Should Prepare Ransom When Using High-risk Roads
More Picks
1
NYSC denies asking corps members to prepare ''ransom funds'' while travelling on high risk roads -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’ -
Premium Times,
4 hours ago
3
"This Is Where I Made My Grammy-Winning Album" - Burna Boy flaunts his Lagos mansion (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
BBNaija: I’m not Interested in JayPaul, Cross – Saskay -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
Customs hands over N200m illicit drugs to NAFDAC in Kano -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
6
UPDATE: Military Police Arrest Female Soldier Caught On Camera Bathing NYSC Member With Unknown Substance -
Tori News,
20 hours ago
7
Don Jazzy unveils new Mavin artiste, Magixx -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
8
Tribunal fixes date to rule on tax dispute as MultiChoice faults FIRS figures -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
9
Sunday Igboho: Why FG Plans Fresh Charges Against Yoruba Nation Agitator -
Independent,
18 hours ago
10
Singer Jason Derulo Splits from girlfriend Jena Frumes 4 Months after welcoming their first child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
