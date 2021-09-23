Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’
Premium Times  - Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 203,514 while the fatality toll increased to 2,668.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

