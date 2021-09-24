Post News
News at a Glance
Some of Buhari’s fiercest critics dine with him at Aso Villa –Adesina
The Punch
- Some of Buhari’s fiercest critics dine with him at Aso Villa –Adesina
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Some of Buhari?s critics dine with him at Aso Rock - Femi Adesina
Daily Trust:
Femi Adesina: Some of Buhari’s harshest critics come to Aso Rock for dinner
Nigerian Eye:
Some of Buhari’s fiercest critics dine with him at Aso Villa, Adesina reveals
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Some of Buhari’s critics dine with him at Aso Rock
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Femi Adesina: Some Of Buhari’s Harshest Critics Come To Aso Rock For Dinner
Tori News:
Hosting FFK At Aso Villa Evidence Of Buhari's Capacity To Forgive - Femi Adesina
More Picks
1
COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’ -
Premium Times,
9 hours ago
2
Don Jazzy unveils new Mavin artiste, Magixx -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
3
‘Some states pay foreign doctors five times higher than Nigerian counterparts’ -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
4
BBNaija: I’m not Interested in JayPaul, Cross – Saskay -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Buhari at UN summit: Nigeria's food system prioritises healthy diets, affordable nutrition -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
6
Cadiz vs Barcelona: Koeman blasts referees after 0-0 draw -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
"This Is Where I Made My Grammy-Winning Album" - Burna Boy flaunts his Lagos mansion (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Photos and videos from Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer's son's christening -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Time's now for Nigeria to take advantage of knowledge-based economy ― Osinbajo -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
10
Customs hands over N200m illicit drugs to NAFDAC in Kano -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
