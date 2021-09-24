Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID 19: Nigeria records 433 infections, as tally surges to 203,514
TV360 Nigeria  - Nigeria has recorded 433 new positive samples of covid 19. The additional figure raises the country’s infection tally to 203,514.

