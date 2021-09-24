Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian driver who carried a couple in his car seeks advise after the husband sent him this suggestive message (Screenshots)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - A Nigerian man who works as a driver has taken to his page on Twitter to share screenshots of the messages he received from the...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’ - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
2 ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ TV Game Show Returns - Independent, 18 hours ago
3 Actress Olaide Oyedeji and husband welcome a child in Germany - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Tonto Dikeh never asked you to do wahala with Rosy. You did all that to chase clout - Uche Maduagwu tells Bobrisky - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Tribunal fixes date to rule on tax dispute as MultiChoice faults FIRS figures - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
7 Singer Lyta shares a photo with his son days after reuniting him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Why Buhari Forgave Fani-Kayode Despite Past ‘Unpardonable' Comments - Adesina - News Break, 19 hours ago
9 Nigerian police shoots at Abia State Polytechnic students as they protest the alleged rape of a student by police officers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Counter protests at Nigerian embassy in New York - The Punch, 12 hours ago
