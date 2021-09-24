Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian driver who carried a couple in his car seeks advise after the husband sent him this suggestive message (Screenshots)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- A Nigerian man who works as a driver has taken to his page on Twitter to share screenshots of the messages he received from the...
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian driver who carried a couple in his car seeks advise after the husband sent him this suggestive message (Screenshots)
The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian driver who carried a couple in his car seeks advise after the husband sent him this suggestive message (Screenshots)
Luci Post:
Nigerian driver who carried a couple in his car seeks advise after the husband sent him this suggestive message (Screenshots)
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian driver who carried a couple in his car seeks advise after the husband sent him this suggestive message (Screenshots)
More Picks
1
COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’ -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
2
‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ TV Game Show Returns -
Independent,
18 hours ago
3
Actress Olaide Oyedeji and husband welcome a child in Germany -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Tonto Dikeh never asked you to do wahala with Rosy. You did all that to chase clout - Uche Maduagwu tells Bobrisky -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Tribunal fixes date to rule on tax dispute as MultiChoice faults FIRS figures -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
7
Singer Lyta shares a photo with his son days after reuniting him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Why Buhari Forgave Fani-Kayode Despite Past ‘Unpardonable' Comments - Adesina -
News Break,
19 hours ago
9
Nigerian police shoots at Abia State Polytechnic students as they protest the alleged rape of a student by police officers (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Counter protests at Nigerian embassy in New York -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
