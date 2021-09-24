Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NFF Invites 26 Home-Eagles For Congo Invitational Tourney
News photo Complete Sports  - The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has listed 26 players for an invitational tournament in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Completesports.com reports.
Nasarawa United forward Silas Nwankwo, who was top scorer in the NPFL in the 202021 season, ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NFF Invites 26 Home-Based Eagles For Congo Invitational Tournament Naija Loaded:
NFF Invites 26 Home-Based Eagles For Congo Invitational Tournament
Silas Nwankwo, 25 other home-based Eagles invited for four-nation tourney in Congo Ripples Nigeria:
Silas Nwankwo, 25 other home-based Eagles invited for four-nation tourney in Congo
NFF Invites 26 Home-Eagles For Congo Invitational Tourney TV360 Nigeria:
NFF Invites 26 Home-Eagles For Congo Invitational Tourney
NFF Invites 26 Home-Eagles For Congo Invitational Tourney Online Nigeria:
NFF Invites 26 Home-Eagles For Congo Invitational Tourney


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’ - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
2 Don Jazzy unveils new Mavin artiste, Magixx - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Cadiz vs Barcelona: Koeman blasts referees after 0-0 draw - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 "This Is Where I Made My Grammy-Winning Album" - Burna Boy flaunts his Lagos mansion (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Phenom Ft. Olamide & Phyno – Shamanya - GL Trends, 22 hours ago
6 ‘Some states pay foreign doctors five times higher than Nigerian counterparts’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
7 Actress Olaide Oyedeji and husband welcome a child in Germany - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Buhari at UN summit: Nigeria's food system prioritises healthy diets, affordable nutrition - The Cable, 21 hours ago
9 Customs hands over N200m illicit drugs to NAFDAC in Kano - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ TV Game Show Returns - Independent, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info