Some of Buhari'€™s critics dine with him at Aso Rock - Femi Adesina Linda Ikeji Blog - Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Media and Publicity, has said that a number of President Muhammadu's Buhari's fiercest critics dine with him at Aso Rock in Abuja. He made this known in an opinion piece titled, "Buhari, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%