VIDEO: Non-Nigerian Man In US Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Confesses He Was Paid Be Pro-Buhari Protester

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that pro- ... Sahara Reporters - An African American (not Nigerian-born) in the United States of America has said he was paid to be part of the pro-President Muhammadu Buhari government in New York, United States of America.SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that pro- ...



News Credibility Score: 99%