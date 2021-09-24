Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BESDA: Oyo Govt, UBEC Adopt Iwe-Kika For Out-Of-School Children
News photo Independent  - IBADAN – The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board has adopted a literacy book, Iwe-Kika for implementation of Better Education Service Delivery for All in Oyo State.  Iwe-Kika is a fun and interactive teaching tool that uses phonics literacy ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

BESDA: Oyo Govt, UBEC adopt ‘Iwe-Kika’ for Out-of-School Children Prompt News:
BESDA: Oyo Govt, UBEC adopt ‘Iwe-Kika’ for Out-of-School Children
BESDA: Oyo, UBEC adopt Iwe-Kika for out-of-school children The Eagle Online:
BESDA: Oyo, UBEC adopt Iwe-Kika for out-of-school children
BESDA: Oyo Govt, UBEC Adopt Iwe-Kika for Out-of-School Children Western Post News:
BESDA: Oyo Govt, UBEC Adopt Iwe-Kika for Out-of-School Children
BESDA: UBEC, Oyo adopt ‘Iwe-Kika’ for out-of-school children EduCeleb:
BESDA: UBEC, Oyo adopt ‘Iwe-Kika’ for out-of-school children
Iwe-Kika: Oyo Govt, UBEC Adopt Literary Book for Out-of-School Children Inside Oyo:
Iwe-Kika: Oyo Govt, UBEC Adopt Literary Book for Out-of-School Children


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’ - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
2 ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ TV Game Show Returns - Independent, 15 hours ago
3 Actress Olaide Oyedeji and husband welcome a child in Germany - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Tonto Dikeh never asked you to do wahala with Rosy. You did all that to chase clout - Uche Maduagwu tells Bobrisky - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Fidelity Bank to develop SMEs capacity in non-oil exports sector - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
6 Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Tribunal fixes date to rule on tax dispute as MultiChoice faults FIRS figures - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
8 BBNaija: I would like to date Nancy Isime – Emmanuel reveals - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Singer Lyta shares a photo with his son days after reuniting him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Why Buhari Forgave Fani-Kayode Despite Past ‘Unpardonable' Comments - Adesina - News Break, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info