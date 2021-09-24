Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cutting off hands, executions are necessary: Taliban leader to reintroduce amputations in new Afghan regime
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, a founder of the Taliban who will control prisons under the new government in Afghanistan, has revealed that harsh punishments, including amputations and executions, will

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Trent:
'Cutting Off Hands Is Necessary' - Taliban Warns Amputation And Execution Of Thieves Is Back Under Islamic Law
Taliban leader says amputations, executions necessary Ripples Nigeria:
Taliban leader says amputations, executions necessary
Cutting Off Hands, Executions To Return To Afghanistan, Taliban Official Says Independent:
Cutting Off Hands, Executions To Return To Afghanistan, Taliban Official Says
Cutting Off Hand, Execution Necessary As Deterrent For Theft, Other Crimes – Taliban Leader News Break:
Cutting Off Hand, Execution Necessary As Deterrent For Theft, Other Crimes – Taliban Leader
Cutting off hands, executions: Taliban leader to reintroduce amputations in new Afghan regime Within Nigeria:
Cutting off hands, executions: Taliban leader to reintroduce amputations in new Afghan regime
‘Cutting off of hands is very necessary:’ Taliban official says executions and amputations will return | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
‘Cutting off of hands is very necessary:’ Taliban official says executions and amputations will return | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’ - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
2 Don Jazzy unveils new Mavin artiste, Magixx - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Cadiz vs Barcelona: Koeman blasts referees after 0-0 draw - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 "This Is Where I Made My Grammy-Winning Album" - Burna Boy flaunts his Lagos mansion (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Phenom Ft. Olamide & Phyno – Shamanya - GL Trends, 22 hours ago
6 ‘Some states pay foreign doctors five times higher than Nigerian counterparts’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
7 Actress Olaide Oyedeji and husband welcome a child in Germany - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Buhari at UN summit: Nigeria's food system prioritises healthy diets, affordable nutrition - The Cable, 21 hours ago
9 Customs hands over N200m illicit drugs to NAFDAC in Kano - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ TV Game Show Returns - Independent, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info