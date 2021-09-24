Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari: “Nigeria’s economy is booming because people went back to farming”
Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
President Buhari: “Nigeria’s economy is booming because people went back to farming”
President Buhari has claimed that Nigeria’s economy is booming because “people went back to farm,” this is coming despite the ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

“Nigeria’s Economy Is Booming Because People Went Back To Farming” – President Buhari Sundiata Post:
“Nigeria’s Economy Is Booming Because People Went Back To Farming” – President Buhari
“Nigeria’s economy is booming because people went back to farming” The Dabigal Blog:
“Nigeria’s economy is booming because people went back to farming”
Nigeria’s Economy Booming Because Nigerians Went Back To Farm – President Buhari Nigeria Breaking News:
Nigeria’s Economy Booming Because Nigerians Went Back To Farm – President Buhari
“Nigeria’s Economy Is Booming Because People Went Back To Farming” - President Buhari Tori News:
“Nigeria’s Economy Is Booming Because People Went Back To Farming” - President Buhari


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’ - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
2 Don Jazzy unveils new Mavin artiste, Magixx - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Cadiz vs Barcelona: Koeman blasts referees after 0-0 draw - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 "This Is Where I Made My Grammy-Winning Album" - Burna Boy flaunts his Lagos mansion (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Phenom Ft. Olamide & Phyno – Shamanya - GL Trends, 22 hours ago
6 ‘Some states pay foreign doctors five times higher than Nigerian counterparts’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
7 Actress Olaide Oyedeji and husband welcome a child in Germany - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Buhari at UN summit: Nigeria's food system prioritises healthy diets, affordable nutrition - The Cable, 21 hours ago
9 Customs hands over N200m illicit drugs to NAFDAC in Kano - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ TV Game Show Returns - Independent, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info