Trailer, Tanker Drivers Protest in Niger, Lock down Bida
News photo This Day  - By Laleye Dipo Tanker and trailer drivers in Niger State are currently embarking on protests over the closure of the Minna-Bida road by the state government.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

