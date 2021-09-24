Massive Rush Of Dollars Into Market Will Make Naira Fall- Kingley Moghalu Global Village Extra - By Biyi Lawrence IBADAN(GVE)- A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has said the value of naira will fall from N570$1 to N400$1 at the parallel market if there is a massive rush of dollars...



News Credibility Score: 99%