Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


U-20 Women’s World Cup: Falconets Confident As Race To Costa Rica Begins
News Break  - Coach Christopher Danjuma has expressed confidence in his Nigeria U20 girls as the real race for berths at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 begins for Nigeria in Douala on Saturday

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Falconets confident as race to Costa Rica begins in Douala The Guardian:
Falconets confident as race to Costa Rica begins in Douala
Falconets confident as race to Costa Rica begins in Douala The Sun:
Falconets confident as race to Costa Rica begins in Douala
Coach Danjuma confident as race to Costa Rica 2021 begins in Douala Premium Times:
Coach Danjuma confident as race to Costa Rica 2021 begins in Douala
Falconets confident as race to Costa Rica begins The Eagle Online:
Falconets confident as race to Costa Rica begins
Falconets confident as race to Costa Rica begins in Douala Prompt News:
Falconets confident as race to Costa Rica begins in Douala


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’ - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ TV Game Show Returns - Independent, 21 hours ago
3 Actress Olaide Oyedeji and husband welcome a child in Germany - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Tonto Dikeh never asked you to do wahala with Rosy. You did all that to chase clout - Uche Maduagwu tells Bobrisky - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Buhari set to address UN General Assembly - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
6 Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 14 hours ago
7 JTF arrest Benue militia leader and most wanted criminal, Azonto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Counter protests at Nigerian embassy in New York - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 BBNaija: I would like to date Nancy Isime – Emmanuel reveals - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Singer Lyta shares a photo with his son days after reuniting him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info