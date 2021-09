Lagos Compensates More Families Of Deceased RRS Officers With ₦20 Million Naija Loaded - Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has again, reaffirmed his pledge to always give wholesome support to the security agencies as he today, in his government’s trademark tradition, handed out, two (2), individual beneficiary cheques ...



News Credibility Score: 94%