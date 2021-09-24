Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Federal Govt Grants 12,000 Expatriate Quotas In 1 Year
News photo Leadership  - The Federal Government of Nigeria has granted 12,000 Expatriate Quota licences to foreigners seeking to work in Nigeria whilst it has treated applications from 2,000 companies.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

