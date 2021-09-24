Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigerian police arrest dog for biting AAUA student's manhood, viral video from the incident sparks reactions
Legit
- Ondo state police have arrested a Boerboel dog named Charlie for biting the manhood of a male student of AAUA. The incident happened in one of the hostels.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Ondo Police Arrest Dog For Biting University Student’s Private Parts
Gist Reel:
Police allegedly arrests Dog for biting off manhood of university student in Ondo state (Video)
Observers Times:
Ondo Police Arrest Dog For Biting University Student’s Private Parts
Tunde Ednut:
Ondo Police Arrest Dog For Biting University Student’s Private Parts
Within Nigeria:
Ondo Police Arrest Dog For Biting University Student’s Private Parts
More Picks
1
‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ TV Game Show Returns -
Independent,
23 hours ago
2
Singer Lyta shares a photo with his son days after reuniting him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Tonto Dikeh never asked you to do wahala with Rosy. You did all that to chase clout - Uche Maduagwu tells Bobrisky -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Buhari set to address UN General Assembly -
The News Guru,
24 hours ago
7
Nigerian police shoots at Abia State Polytechnic students as they protest the alleged rape of a student by police officers (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
BBNaija: I would like to date Nancy Isime – Emmanuel reveals -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
D'Tigress beat Senegal to qualify for 3rd consecutive Afrobasket final -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
10
How we built hospitals across Nigeria to contain COVID-19 – Buhari to world leaders -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
