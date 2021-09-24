Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos)
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - The Founder of Deeper life Church, Paste W.F Kumuyi got Nigerians talking after he arrived at an event in Abuja with an expensive Limousine car.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

