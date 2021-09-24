Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerians react as the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arrives a crusade in a limousine car (photos)
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog
- The Founder of Deeper life Church, Paste W.F Kumuyi got Nigerians talking after he arrived at an event in Abuja with an expensive Limousine car.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerians react to Deeper Life's Pastor Kumuyi arriving a crusade in an exotic limousine (photos)
Nigerian Eye:
Pastor Kumuyi trends for arriving Abuja event in limousine car
Luci Post:
Media users react to founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arriving a crusade in a limousine car (Photos)
1st for Credible News:
Nigerians react to Pastor Kumuyi arriving a crusade in a limousine car (Photos)
Gist Reel:
Deeper Life’s Pastor Kumuyi under fire after arriving crusade in an exotic limousine
Within Nigeria:
Pastor Kumuyi Reveals Some Deeper Life's Doctrines He Must Rectify Before He Dies
Naija Parrot:
Nigerians react to Deeper Life’s Pastor Kumuyi arriving a crusade in an exotic limousine (photos)
Monte Oz Live:
PHOTOS: Nigerians react to founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Kumuyi arriving a crusade in a limousine car
