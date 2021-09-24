Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Anthony Joshua has weighed in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight bout tomorrow night, September 25.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fury Predicts Knockout Win For Usyk Against Joshua Complete Sports:
Fury Predicts Knockout Win For Usyk Against Joshua
PHOTOS: Anthony Joshua Set For Heavyweight Title Defence Against Uysk In photos shared on social media, Anthony Joshua declared, “We have a fight.” Anthony Joshua’s WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles are on the line in this fight. The Punch:
PHOTOS: Anthony Joshua Set For Heavyweight Title Defence Against Uysk In photos shared on social media, Anthony Joshua declared, “We have a fight.” Anthony Joshua’s WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles are on the line in this fight.
Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow (photos) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow (photos)
Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow My Celebrity & I:
Anthony Joshua weighs in 19lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight title fight tomorrow
Fury Predicts Knockout Win For Usyk Against Joshua Online Nigeria:
Fury Predicts Knockout Win For Usyk Against Joshua


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’ - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
2 Don Jazzy unveils new Mavin artiste, Magixx - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Cadiz vs Barcelona: Koeman blasts referees after 0-0 draw - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 "This Is Where I Made My Grammy-Winning Album" - Burna Boy flaunts his Lagos mansion (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Phenom Ft. Olamide & Phyno – Shamanya - GL Trends, 22 hours ago
6 ‘Some states pay foreign doctors five times higher than Nigerian counterparts’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
7 Actress Olaide Oyedeji and husband welcome a child in Germany - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Buhari at UN summit: Nigeria's food system prioritises healthy diets, affordable nutrition - The Cable, 21 hours ago
9 Customs hands over N200m illicit drugs to NAFDAC in Kano - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ TV Game Show Returns - Independent, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info