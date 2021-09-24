Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pay your VAT to FIRS – Buhari govt begs Nigerian taxpayers
Daily Post  - The Federal Government has appealed to taxpayers to pay their Value Added Tax (VAT) to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Announcing that it is facing economic and revenue challenges, the federal government begged taxpayers to pay their VAT.

7 hours ago
