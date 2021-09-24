Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian police shoots at Abia State Polytechnic students as they protest the alleged rape of a student by police officers (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Police operatives shot into a crowd of students of Abia State Polytechnic during a peaceful protest. In a video going viral, Abia State Polytechnic students are seen running helter-skelter as shots rang out in the air.

PHOTOS: Abia Poly Students Protest Rape, Molestation By Security Operatives Students of the Abia State Polytechnic in Aba protested the alleged rape of one of their colleagues to death by operatives of Rapid Response Squad. Credit: Twitter | ChrisEruba The Punch:
